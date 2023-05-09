Brokers Issue Forecasts for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will earn $6.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.89. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.22) per share.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APLS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $91.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 255.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,646 shares of company stock worth $7,820,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.