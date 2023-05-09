HC Wainwright Comments on X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share.

XFOR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $199.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.70. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $25,780.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,962.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,692 shares of company stock valued at $50,864. Company insiders own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

