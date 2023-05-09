FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.38) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

CRNX opened at $22.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.02). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $132,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after acquiring an additional 106,043 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

