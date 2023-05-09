HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aqua Metals in a report released on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Aqua Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th.

Aqua Metals Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.25. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aqua Metals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 19.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,645,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 434,569 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter worth $50,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,598,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 713,671 shares during the period. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

(Get Rating)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Recommended Stories

