Compass Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on CMPX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $3.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.72. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 4,773.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,011,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,927,254.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,011,873 shares in the company, valued at $23,927,254.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 10,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,021,873 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,712.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.