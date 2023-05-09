Raymond James Weighs in on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of BIP stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.56 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 1,912.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,594,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,751,000 after acquiring an additional 236,682 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,352,000 after buying an additional 291,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after purchasing an additional 938,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,431,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,228,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,502 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

Featured Articles

