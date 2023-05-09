Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the technology company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $65.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 296.77 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,700.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,096. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.