Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.5 %

Several other analysts have also commented on FSS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $52.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,297.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,308.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

