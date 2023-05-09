Analysts Issue Forecasts for CarMax, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. CarMax has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

