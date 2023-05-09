NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for NexTech AR Solutions in a research report issued on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexTech AR Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NexTech AR Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

OTCMKTS NEXCF opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.44. NexTech AR Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the development and provision of reality advertising platform. It operates through eCommerce and Technology Services segments. The eCommerce segment includes online sales channels, market places, and Direct sales through websites. The Technology Services segment involves on the provision of technology services for eCommerce, virtual events, higher education, and advertising.

