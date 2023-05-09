Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Issued By William Blair

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMRGet Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Palomar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.04. Palomar has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,923,000 after purchasing an additional 769,899 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 614.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,260,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

