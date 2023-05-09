Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,030,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after buying an additional 431,813 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,094.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 414,387 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 183,121 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.