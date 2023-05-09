Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Issued By Zacks Research

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rite Aid in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.56) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Rite Aid’s current full-year earnings is ($4.81) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rite Aid’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.47). Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rite Aid Trading Up 0.5 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

NYSE:RAD opened at $1.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Rite Aid

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Rite Aid by 792.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 89,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 79,691 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rite Aid by 22.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

