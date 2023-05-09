Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.34) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $21.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.23. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $43,678.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,678.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $105,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,093 shares of company stock valued at $343,892. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,727,000 after purchasing an additional 488,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 863,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after acquiring an additional 856,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,407,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,108,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.