Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snap-on in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will earn $4.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.21. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $17.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s FY2024 earnings at $17.44 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share.

Snap-on Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

NYSE:SNA opened at $259.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $265.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.99.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,055,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,284,000 after purchasing an additional 120,846 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

