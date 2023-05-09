Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

T opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

