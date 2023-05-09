Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TPI Composites in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TPI Composites’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

TPI Composites Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a market cap of $384.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.87.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.71 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $51,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 231.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

