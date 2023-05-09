Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

PIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

TSE:PIF opened at C$14.47 on Monday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$12.72 and a 12 month high of C$23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$304.30 million, a P/E ratio of 90.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$22.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.75 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 506.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Polaris Renewable Energy news, Director Marc Murnaghan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,220.00. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.