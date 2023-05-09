Whitestone REIT Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Whitestone REIT in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Whitestone REIT’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Whitestone REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Insider Activity at Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,033.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,077.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.