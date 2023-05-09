Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Issued By William Blair

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Envista in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVST. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Envista Stock Down 1.5 %

NVST opened at $34.82 on Monday. Envista has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Envista by 69.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Envista by 225.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Envista by 705.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

