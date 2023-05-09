Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Celsius in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $106.89 on Monday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 552.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 882,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,087,000 after acquiring an additional 747,296 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,731,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $29,224,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,643,000 after acquiring an additional 256,111 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

