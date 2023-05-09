Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Encore Capital Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Encore Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($4.54). The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $47.49 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

