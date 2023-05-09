Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Increased by Analyst

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.
Hanesbrands Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:HBI opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
