Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Increased by Analyst

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 1.8 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.