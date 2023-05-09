Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Potbelly Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Potbelly in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 401.38% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million.

Potbelly Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Potbelly by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 656.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 178,085 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,689,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 166,589 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 474,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 127,579 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter worth about $564,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

