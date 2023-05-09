Zacks Research Comments on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $14.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.72 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JPM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

JPM stock opened at $137.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

