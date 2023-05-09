Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) versus Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Financial Survey

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Qiagen and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 4 1 0 2.20 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qiagen currently has a consensus price target of $54.87, suggesting a potential upside of 19.09%. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 660.31%. Given Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is more favorable than Qiagen.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $2.14 billion 4.90 $423.21 million $1.54 29.92 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $6.94 million 0.45 -$21.10 million ($7.18) -0.07

This table compares Qiagen and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 17.66% 14.29% 7.60% Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -303.93% -168.47% -131.86%

Risk & Volatility

Qiagen has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qiagen beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Its bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996, and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

