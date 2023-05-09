HC Wainwright Weighs in on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.59) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.56). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DCPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

DCPH stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $53,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,807 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 465.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 669,851 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,625. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

