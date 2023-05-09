FY2023 EPS Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.24). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $40.45 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $147,218,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,852 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.