FY2023 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for BCE in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.39. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BCE. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

BCE stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.60. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is 131.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in BCE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in BCE by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of BCE by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

