Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $159.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average of $140.83. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

