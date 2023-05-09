FY2023 EPS Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Boosted by Cormark

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) – Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Green Thumb Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -215.45 and a beta of 1.94.

(Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

