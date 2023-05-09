Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.23). The consensus estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $12.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 239.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.76%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,953 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $34,455,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after buying an additional 3,328,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,331,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,493 shares of company stock worth $124,307. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

