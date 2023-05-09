MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MiNK Therapeutics news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 128,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $138,984.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,473,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,191,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Garo H. Armen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,866,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 128,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,473,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,191,243.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 328,889 shares of company stock valued at $329,174 in the last three months. 13.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INKT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

