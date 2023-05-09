Butterfly Network (BFLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BFLY opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. Butterfly Network has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $429.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $127,781.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,448,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Butterfly Network news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $127,781.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,448,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $71,921.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $219,699. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 177.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price target for the company.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

