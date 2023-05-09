Janus International Group (JBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Janus International Group to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JBI stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 211.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

