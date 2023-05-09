KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. KLX Energy Services has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services Stock Up 7.3 %

KLXE stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $168.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at KLX Energy Services

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $55,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,777.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $55,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,777.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 4,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $48,552.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,921 shares in the company, valued at $667,829.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,211 shares of company stock worth $148,318 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

(Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.