LightPath Technologies (LPTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect LightPath Technologies to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts expect LightPath Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

LPTH stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.61. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LPTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.