Crescent Energy (CRGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Crescent Energy to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Crescent Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:CRGY opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.45.
Crescent Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 31.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 43.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Energy (CRGY)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.