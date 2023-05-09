Crescent Energy (CRGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Crescent Energy to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CRGY opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.45.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRGY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 43.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.