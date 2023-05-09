Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Miromatrix Medical to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Miromatrix Medical Stock Up 1.8 %

MIRO stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Miromatrix Medical has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.26.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Michael Douglas bought 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miromatrix Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Miromatrix Medical by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Miromatrix Medical by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Miromatrix Medical from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

About Miromatrix Medical

(Get Rating)

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.