Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Miromatrix Medical to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Miromatrix Medical Stock Up 1.8 %
MIRO stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Miromatrix Medical has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO James Michael Douglas bought 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Miromatrix Medical from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
About Miromatrix Medical
Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.
