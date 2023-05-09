Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 187.49% and a negative net margin of 84.28%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 million. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MRNS opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 718.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Further Reading

