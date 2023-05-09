Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNSGet Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 187.49% and a negative net margin of 84.28%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 million. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MRNS opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 718.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

