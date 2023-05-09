Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 187.49% and a negative net margin of 84.28%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 million. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of MRNS opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $9.36.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
