One Stop Systems (OSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. One Stop Systems has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. On average, analysts expect One Stop Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSS opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 million, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $472,331.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,333,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,030.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It deals with the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

