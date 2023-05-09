Owlet (OWLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Owlet to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Owlet had a negative return on equity of 628.28% and a negative net margin of 114.74%. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Owlet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet Trading Up 4.4 %

OWLT stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Owlet has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owlet

About Owlet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Owlet in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Owlet by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Owlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,441,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Owlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.