Owlet (OWLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Owlet to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Owlet had a negative return on equity of 628.28% and a negative net margin of 114.74%. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Owlet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Owlet Trading Up 4.4 %
OWLT stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Owlet has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owlet
About Owlet
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owlet (OWLT)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.