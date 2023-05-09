Movella (MVLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.
Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, analysts expect Movella to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Movella Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of MVLA opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Movella has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.62.
Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation is based in Palo Alto, California.
