Gogoro (GGR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter.
Gogoro Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:GGR opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $485.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49. Gogoro has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $7.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.
About Gogoro
Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.
