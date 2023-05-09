Gogoro (GGR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:GGR opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $485.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49. Gogoro has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $7.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gogoro during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 1,344.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,959,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

