Sera Prognostics (SERA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a negative net margin of 16,487.31%. On average, analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SERA opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $108.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.27. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.25.
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
