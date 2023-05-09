Sera Prognostics (SERA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a negative net margin of 16,487.31%. On average, analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SERA opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $108.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.27. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 225.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 50,034 shares during the period. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

