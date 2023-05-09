Real Brokerage (REAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Real Brokerage to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

REAX opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Real Brokerage has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Real Brokerage stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.