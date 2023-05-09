Critical Analysis: Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) versus Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Microsoft has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Appian has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microsoft and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft 33.25% 38.98% 19.05% Appian -32.25% -66.82% -25.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

69.2% of Microsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Microsoft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Appian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Microsoft and Appian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft 1 4 31 0 2.83 Appian 2 3 4 0 2.22

Microsoft currently has a consensus price target of $322.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4.61%. Appian has a consensus price target of $45.89, suggesting a potential upside of 29.26%. Given Appian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Appian is more favorable than Microsoft.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microsoft and Appian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft $198.27 billion 11.57 $72.74 billion $9.23 33.44 Appian $467.99 million 5.53 -$150.92 million ($2.08) -17.07

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Appian. Appian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Microsoft beats Appian on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications. The Intelligent Cloud segment consists of Server products and cloud services, including Azure and other cloud services, SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related C

About Appian

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

