Critical Review: MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) & Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MS&AD Insurance Group and Lemonade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lemonade 2 3 0 0 1.60

Lemonade has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.93%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than MS&AD Insurance Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MS&AD Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Lemonade -93.89% -33.03% -17.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and Lemonade’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MS&AD Insurance Group $45.71 billion 0.39 $2.34 billion $1.57 10.66 Lemonade $256.70 million 4.39 -$297.80 million ($4.35) -3.74

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MS&AD Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of Lemonade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MS&AD Insurance Group beats Lemonade on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances. The Domestic Life Insurance Business segment offers private insurance, private pension, group insurance, and other life insurance products. The International Business segment deals with life and non-life insurance products in foreign countries. The Others segment includes financial and risk-related services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

