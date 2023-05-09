Financial Analysis: Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) & Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN)

Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Wellness and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis -817.07% -62.73% -38.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamond Wellness and Aurora Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Cannabis 0 5 1 0 2.17

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aurora Cannabis has a consensus price target of $2.03, suggesting a potential upside of 211.54%.

14.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Diamond Wellness has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond Wellness and Aurora Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Wellness $9.68 million N/A -$5.59 million N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis $174.88 million 1.31 -$1.36 billion ($6.04) -0.11

Diamond Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Cannabis.

Summary

Diamond Wellness beats Aurora Cannabis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Wellness

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

