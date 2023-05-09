Analyzing Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Lucira Health and Achieve Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.02%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and Achieve Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.01 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.01 Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$42.35 million ($4.06) -2.15

Achieve Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucira Health. Achieve Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and Achieve Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Achieve Life Sciences N/A -385.47% -132.04%

Summary

Lucira Health beats Achieve Life Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

